Columbus police: Man was killed during gunfight between his brother, suspect

An alleged gunfight between the two murder suspects charged in the 32nd Avenue shooting led to the death of a 22-year-old man, according to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
William Washington, 21, pleaded not guilty to felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Washington’s plea comes one day before 26-year-old murder suspect Dondre Hill is set to appear in court Wednesday morning to face charges in the January incident that led to Dominique Horton’s death.
Columbus Police Cpl. Donna Baker said officers were called to the 300 block of 32nd Avenue around 4 p.m. Jan. 5 to investigate a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found Hill and Horton suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.
They were transported to Midtown Medical Center for treatment. Horton was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:09 p.m. Hill was treated and released, authorities said.
Baker said a large group of people met on 32nd Avenue to watch two female juveniles fight. After the dispute, Horton allegedly struck a teenage girl in the face. She wasn’t one of the two young girls involved in the dispute, authorities said.
“At which time, Dondre Hill stepped in,” Baker testified. “When Dondre Hill stepped in, that is when Mr. Washington fired shots at Mr. Hill.”
Officials said Hill returned gunfire. Horton was shot in the back during the exchange of gunfire, Baker told the court.
“Several individuals were apparently videotaping the fight on their cellphones when the shooting took place,” Maj. Gil Slouchick said in a news release in January.
Baker said three different shell casings were found at the scene, including a .45-caliber shell casing that they believe was fired from the weapon Hill allegedly had on the scene. Authorities have yet to identify any other suspects, but Slouchick said Monday afternoon that they expect to make more arrests in the case.
Washington was apprehended on March 22 on the aggravated assault charge related to Hill’s injuries. He was later given additional charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Hill was arrested at 5 p.m. March 29 on the same charges, excluding aggravated assault.
Stacey Jackson, who represented Washington, questioned the detective about the murder charge against his client.
“We don’t know which firearm actually shot and killed Mr. Horton,” Baker responded.
Jackson asked that the charges against Washington be dismissed, stating that her reasoning for the murder warrant is a “miscarriage of justice.”
“That baffles my brain from the stand point that when you bring a warrant against a person charged — especially with such a capital offense such as this — there should be evidence that actually points the guilt of the person, not just because we’re going to charge everyone out there who we know had a firearm,” Jackson said.
He also said the correct statue wasn’t listed in the felony murder warrant.
“When you’re charged with felony murder, there has to be an underlining predicate felon — a person that commits a felony which results in the death of a human being,” he said. “The warrants did not even list a predict felony.”
Judge Julius Hunter denied his motion and bound the case over to Superior Court.
Horton’s death is the first Columbus homicide of 2017. Less than two weeks later, 17-year-old Destiny Nelson was shot and killed at Bull Creek Apartments near Woodruff Farm Road.
Slouchick said Nelson may have been killed in retaliation for Horton’ death, but he confirmed that she was not involved in the 32nd Avenue incident.
Police are asking anyone that knows anything about this incident or who might have any video of this shooting to please contact Cpl. Donna Baker of the Homicide Unit at 706-225-4047 or DBaker@columbusga.org.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments