Suspect in Bedell Avenue shooting surrenders to Auburn police

Police in Auburn, Ala., arrested a suspect Tuesday in the Sunday shooting of Tyquavious D. Jackson at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Bedell Avenue.
Kendrevious Deshaun Dumas, 21, was taken into custody after he surrendered to the Auburn Police Division on a warrant charging him with murder. He was transported to the Lee County Detention Facility where bond was set at $150,000.
Police were called to the area to check on shots fired when they found Jackson, 20, of Birmingham. He has lying outside the apartment and had sustained multiple gunshots. He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead of injuries at the scene at 10:33 p.m. by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
Dumas was developed as a suspect during an investigation into the shooting. Dumas was known to the victim and an altercation erupted at the residence where Jackson was shot.
Dumas was identified as the suspect responsible for shooting the victim, police said.
