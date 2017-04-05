Columbus man charged after exposing himself to woman on public bus, police say

A 58-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly touching himself on a public bus in Columbus, authorities said.
Robert Lee Singleton was charged with public indecency following the incident at the Columbus Metra Transit System. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Authorities said they were called to 814 Linwood Boulevard around 5:38 p.m. Tuesday to investigate an incident where a man flashed himself at the bus station.
According to an arrest report, Singleton exposed himself to a woman on the bus on March 20 and he touched himself on the bus between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken into custody at the station at 6 p.m.
