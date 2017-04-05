Crime

April 5, 2017 11:56 AM

Columbus police investigate break-in at Benning Hills Head Start

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Officials are investigating a burglary that occurred earlier this week at the Benning Hills Head Start at 190 Munson Drive, Columbus Police Cpl. Kelly Phillips said.

Multiple windows were broken and a laptop worth $800 was stolen from a classroom between 5 p.m. Monday and 7:22 a.m. Tuesday, she said.

Authorities were called to the school burglary around 7:22 p.m. Tuesday, but no one has been identified as a suspect in the case. No suspect descriptions are available at this time, Phillips added.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

