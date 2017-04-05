Crime

April 5, 2017 12:25 PM

Police: Columbus man admitted to distributing child porn on Internet

By Sarah Robinson

A 33-year-old man who was arrested Tuesday afternoon on sexual exploitation charges has admitted to distributing child pornography, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.

Timothy Joiner of Columbus, the accused, faces one count of computer pornography child exploitation and two counts of sexual exploitation of children. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

An officer said he was notified around 4:30 p.m. Monday about possible illegal activity. After an investigation, Joiner was apprehended at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday and charged in connection with the incident.

In an arrest report released on Wednesday, authorities said Joiner admitted to distributing child pornography on the Internet. No further details were immediately given.

