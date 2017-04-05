Man wanted after allegedly firing shots in After 5 Sports Bar & Grill

1:49 Columbus one of eight sites in the world to conduct TIGER Study Pause

3:33 William Washington pleads not guilty to felony murder in the shooting death Dominique Horton

1:43 Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this.

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:53 Columbus doctor recruiting for Alzheimer's clinical trials

0:44 Trial of man charged with child's death will soon be in jury's hands

2:45 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 5 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

1:56 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson responds to judge's decision in lawsuit

1:38 Retired teacher passionately speaks against school district plan