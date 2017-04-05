Man wanted after allegedly firing shots in After 5 Sports Bar & Grill

Columbus police have issued warrants for a man accused of firing shots at the After 5 Sports Bar & Grill on Tuesday night, Cpl. Kelly Phillips confirmed.
The suspect, whose name authorities declined to release Wednesday afternoon, is wanted for reckless conduct and discharging a firearm warrants.
Philips said the gunman wasn’t aiming at anyone when he fired shots inside and outside of the building around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. No one was harmed, but the ceiling was damaged, she confirmed.
The reason behind the shooting remains unclear, authorities said.
Club owner Chubby Jackson said someone fired shots in the air inside the establishment, but he denied the outdoor shooting. He declined to give his response to the incident at this time.
“I will later on when I have meeting with the chief and my attorney,” Jackson responded before abruptly ending the interview.
The incident occurred about a month after Jason Hammonds filed a lawsuit against After 5 Sports Bar & Grill in early March. He accused the owners of providing inadequate security after being shot the club on Jan. 24 during Tickle Me Tuesday.
No arrests have been made in connection with the January incident.
Desmond Humphrey, the attorney representing Hammonds, told the Ledger-Enquirer Wednesday morning that no one with the club has given them a response to the lawsuit.
