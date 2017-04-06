Police: Murder suspect, victim argued over woman before Wilson Homes shooting

The suspect in the Wilson Homes homicide was allegedly arguing with the victim about a pregnant woman moments before the shooting, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Adrian Pollard, 28, pleaded not guilty to one count each of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Columbus Police Sgt. Stewart Carter said authorities were called to a shooting at Building 317 of Wilson Homes around 5:39 p.m. March 24. They found 25-year-old Michael McGhee wounded on the scene at 3400 8th Ave.
He was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m.
Multiple witnesses reported seeing Pollard and McGhee arguing outside of Building 317. Some said Pollard had a weapon in his pocket moments before they heard shots, Carter testified.
Another witness told police they saw a gun in McGhee’s waistband after the shooting, but it wasn’t there after a group of people gathered around his body.
Carter said no other witnesses have reporting seeing the victim with a gun immediately before or after the shooting. Authorities said they have not located any weapons, but they found seven 9mm shell casings on the scene.
Carter said further investigation indicates that Pollard previously had a relationship with a pregnant woman who was dating McGhee at the time of the incident. McGhee may also be the child’s father, officials said.
Surethea Green, the victim’s mother, told the Ledger-Enquirer that the woman broke up with McGhee before his death, but he would still visit her apartment.
“This was supposedly the just of what caused the altercation that day,” Carter said of the argument.
The woman, who is four months pregnant, met with detectives on March 27 for an interview. She showed them messages that she allegedly received from Pollard, according to police.
“In these messages, the defendant sent her a text stating that he did not shoot initially and that Maurice had initially shot at him,” Carter told the court. “He was shooting, basically, in self-defense.”
The detective said she called Pollard during the interview and he made the same comments, stating that McGhee came toward him in an aggressive manner before he returned gunfire.
Warrants were issued for Pollard that day. On March 31, he surrendered to authorities at the Public Safety Center with his attorney, Mark Shelnutt, by his side.
Pollard has not given a statement to officials.
Shelnutt brought some witnesses to court who said they heard gunshots moments before Pollard ran toward them saying that someone shot at him. He looked scared, a woman told Judge Julius Hunter.
One of those witnesses said he had his back turned during the shooting, but he saw McGhee come toward Pollard with a gun. He told the court McGhee was the aggressor.
Shelnutt asked that the charges against his client be dismissed, stating that Pollard was acting in self-defense. He then quoted the laws for self-defense and stand-your-ground.
Hunter said there was probable cause in the case, and bound the case over to Superior Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
