Attorney for suspect in fatal Wilson Homes says client acted in self defense
Adrian Pollard, 28, pleaded not guilty April 3, 2017, to murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was accused in the March 24, 2017, shooting at Wilson Homes at 3400 8th Avenue in Columbus, Georgia, that killed 25-year-old Maurice McGhee.
Mike HaskeyThe Ledger-Enquirer
More Videos
2:25
Attorney for suspect in fatal Wilson Homes says client acted in self defense
0:44
Trial of man charged with child's death will soon be in jury's hands
1:58
Man shot in the head outside M&M grocery
1:41
Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad
0:42
FBI makes arrest in identity theft case
2:40
Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013
2:01
Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son
1:37
Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy
1:13
Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court
0:50
Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance
1:03
Jury rejects claim of self-defense, delivers guilty verdict for 2014 fatal shooting
2:12
Recording of 911 call relating to shooting of Georgia lawmaker released
Closing arguments in the murder trial of Randall Guy Keller began Tuesday in a Columbus courtroom. Keller,31, is charged with murder and first-degree child cruelty in the death of two-year-old William Powell.