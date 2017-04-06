Attorney for suspect in fatal Wilson Homes says client acted in self defense

Adrian Pollard, 28, pleaded not guilty April 3, 2017, to murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was accused in the March 24, 2017, shooting at Wilson Homes at 3400 8th Avenue in Columbus, Georgia, that killed 25-year-old Maurice McGhee.