Man shot twice at Eagles Trace Apartments, police say

A man was shot twice Wednesday night at Eagles Trace Apartments, Columbus Police Cpl. Kelly Philips said.
Authorities said he was transported to the Midtown Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his right calf and left side. His current condition has yet be released.
Authorities said they were called to the hospital on Wednesday night to investigate an aggravated assault. Phillips said the victim reported being shot at 8 p.m. at Eagles Trace Apartments at 2001 Torch Hil Road.
Phillips said he didn’t give a detailed description of his attacker, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
