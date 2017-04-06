Columbus man offered child porn to undercover agent online, police say

A Columbus man allegedly offered to exchange sexually explicit photos of kids to an undercover agent during an online conversation, according to testimony Thursday in Recorder’s Court.
Timothy Joiner, 33, pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of computer pornography child exploitation. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail, and the case was bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Sgt. John Bailey said he met with agents around 5 p.m. Monday who informed him about illegal activity. They said an undercover agent had an online conversation with Joiner in which the defendant offered to exchange child pornography with him.
Officials said the suspect also sent multiple photos of children performing sexual acts. Warrants were issued for Joiner, and he was arrested Tuesday afternoon at his Eula Avenue home.
According to a police report, Bailey admitted to distributing child pornography on the Internet.
