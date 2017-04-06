Stepfather found guilty of bashing 2-year-old’s skull in

Jurors found Randall Guy Keller guilty of murder Thursday for bashing his 2-old-stepson’s head against a floor or wall to give the child a fatal skull fracture.
They also convicted him of first-degree child cruelty, second-degree burglary, misdemeanor marijuana possession and two counts of having drug-related objects.
Judge Ron Mullins set Keller’s sentencing for 2 p.m. April 24. He faces up to life in prison.
Jurors found Keller guilty of felony murder for fatally injuring Powell while committing the felony of first-degree child cruelty. They found him not guilty of malice or intentional murder.
The evidence
In his final closing argument Thursday morning, prosecutor George Lipscomb listed the evidence pointing to Keller’s guilt, including the defendant’s Googling the pressure needed to cave in a skull, just one day after the boy was hospitalized.
Doctors had not yet told the family the child had a skull fracture. Keller took the witness stand this week to say he researched the question because he had overheard hospital staff talking about head trauma.
Powell was the son of Keller’s ex-wife by another man. When Keller was researching skull fractures, the distraught mother frantically was trying to find out why her son was comatose. Lipscomb told jurors that if Keller truly had overheard hospital workers mention a skull fracture, he never bothered to tell the boy’s mother.
Keller displayed other incriminating behavior, Lipscomb said: He sent texts to others in the family telling them not to talk about what happened. He began suggesting other ways the child might have been injured, saying the boy earlier had been pointing to his head, and had been playing roughly with older, larger children.
On the witness stand, Keller even suggested one of the boy’s young sisters might have injured him, a baseless claim Lipscomb called “repulsive.”
The prosecutor also emphasized medical testimony that Powell died from a severe skull fracture with swelling of the brain and “multiple” points of internal bleeding resulting from “nonaccidental” head trauma, thus refuting any claim the boy had an accidental fall.
Family tension
Lipscomb recounted the circumstances leading to the boy’s death, arguing Keller was under so much stress that eventually he snapped:
Though Keller and his wife had divorced after having two daughters, and she had moved to Washington State, he in 2013 persuaded her to move back in with him on Columbus’ Lon Drive, so he could watch the children while she pursued a career in nursing.
Along with his ex-wife and two daughters, Keller lived there with his wife’s brother and Powell.
Having served in the Army in Iraq, Keller had post-traumatic stress disorder, for which he was taking medication. But his texts at the time showed he also was drinking and trying to trade his prescription drugs or Xbox gaming machine for marijuana, because he’d lost his job, wrecked his car and had no income.
Because he was earning no money, the family needed public assistance to get by.
The night he fatally injured Powell, Keller got into a confrontation with his next-door neighbors after they saw him break into their car, from which he stole some check stubs police later found in his kitchen wastebasket. The dispute got so heated that each side got knives and other weapons before police arrived to intervene.
The dispute started about 1:30 a.m. on June 7, 2013. By the time both sides agreed to stay off each other’s property and the police left, it was around 3 a.m.
Powell’s mother said the boy went to bed soon after that, and so did she, her brother and two daughters. Keller, who wasn’t sleeping well, stayed up.
Keller later woke the others, saying Powell was not breathing. He started giving the boy cardiopulmonary resuscitation until an ambulance took the child to Columbus’ Midtown Medical Center, where doctors immediately had him transferred to the Scottish Rite children’s hospital in Atlanta. The family followed, but Keller later came back to Columbus.
Incriminating texts
Lipscomb cited texts exchanged over that time, during which the mother told Keller she needed him to return to Atlanta, and Keller replied that he’d return when he could.
Over that same period, Keller’s other texts showed he was trying to sell or trade his pills and Xbox to get marijuana, Lipscomb said.
The child died in Atlanta on June 9, 2013. An autopsy the next day revealed he had a skull fracture that ran from the top of his head to the base of his skull.
Witnesses told police another source of family tension was how the parents treated their children. Keller and his wife divorced after she had Powell with another man she met while Keller was deployed. Keller later had a son with another woman.
He and Powell’s mother argued over his treating Powell differently than he treated his daughters and son.
The day after Powell was injured, Keller tried to get his son away from the boy’s mother, and indicated to others he intended to take his son and two daughters to Florida, Lipscomb said.
The prosecutor alleged that when the rest of the family went to be after Keller’s early morning confrontation with the neighbors, Keller was hoping to relax and smoke marijuana, but the little boy kept coming into the room to stay up with him.
Eventually this so provoked Keller that he lost his temper and bashed the boy’s head against a wall or floor, Lipscomb told the jury.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
