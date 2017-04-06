Two Columbus men sentenced in jewelry store burglary at Fort Benning

Two Columbus men were sentenced Thursday for their roles in the November 2015 Balfour’s Jewelry Store burglary that netted $38,000 in jewelry at Fort Benning.
Antonio Riggins, 35, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release and Steven Scott, 49, was sentenced to 27 months in in prison followed by three years of supervised release. The sentences were handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Clay D. Land.
On Nov. 14, 2015, evidence showed that Riggins and Scott were civilian contract workers at Fort Benning when both went to Balfour’s Jewelry Store located in the mini mall with other shops. Both men posed as customers at the store while surveying the business.
After determining there was little or no surveillance equipment inside the store, the two returned after business hours and Scott used a hammer to break the glass door leading inside the mall. He also used a pair of wire cutters to pierce a metal roll down door separating Balfour from the mall area.
Scott was accused of entering the store and taking about $38,000 worth of rings and other assorted jewelry. His fingerprint was found on the floor adjacent to the entrance. Riggins remained as a lookout while Scott was inside the business.
Much of the stolen jewelry was sold to local pawn shops over the next six days. More jewelry was recovered from Scott’s home. Most of the stolen property was eventually recovered.
The theft was investigated by the Fort Benning Criminal Investigations Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments