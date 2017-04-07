Police: Columbus man admits to firing shots at scene of 32nd Avenue homicide

One of two Columbus men charged in the deadly 32nd Avenue shooting allegedly admitted to firing shots on the scene, according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Dondre Hill, 26, pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail, and the case was bound over to Superior Court.
Hill’s plea comes three days after 21-year-old William Washington pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to murder and other charges related to the death of Washington’s brother, Dominique Horton.
Columbus Police Cpl. Donna Baker said officers were called to the 300 block of 32nd Avenue around 4 p.m. Jan. 5 to investigate a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found Hill and Horton suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.
They were transported to Midtown Medical Center for treatment. Horton was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:09 p.m. Hill was treated and released, authorities said.
Baker said a large group of people met on 32nd Avenue to watch two female juveniles fight. A third teenage girl made a remark about the fight after it ended, and Horton struck her in the face, according to police.
“At which time, Dondre Hill stepped in,” Baker said. “When Dondre Hill stepped in, that is when Mr. Washington fired shots at Mr. Hill.”
Officials said Hill returned gunfire. Horton was shot in the back during the exchange of gunfire, Baker told the court.
“Several individuals were apparently videotaping the fight on their cellphones when the shooting took place,” Maj. Gil Slouchick said in a news release in January.
Baker said three different shell casings were found at the scene, including .45-caliber and 9mm shell casings. Warrants were issued for Washington and Hill.
On March 22, Washington was arrested on March on an aggravated assault charge related Hill’s injuries. A week later, both suspects were charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Baker said Hill initially told authorities he never had a gun on the scene. Further into the investigation, authorities said he admitted to firing shots at Washington on the scene.
Police said they searched the home of Hill’s grandmother and found a .45-caliber firearm. Hill reportedly said it was the weapon he used in the 32nd Avenue gunfight, according to the detective’s testimony.
Authorities have not named any other suspects, but Slouchick said they plan to make additional arrests.
Horton’s death is the first Columbus homicide of 2017. Less than two weeks later, 17-year-old Destiny Nelson was shot and killed at Bull Creek Apartments near Woodruff Farm Road.
Slouchick said Nelson may have been killed in retaliation for Horton’ death, but he confirmed that she was not involved in the 32nd Avenue incident.
Police are asking anyone that knows anything about this incident or who might have any video of this shooting to please contact Cpl. Donna Baker of the Homicide Unit at 706-225-4047 or DBaker@columbusga.org.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
