Crime

April 7, 2017 2:13 PM

Columbus police investigate break-in at American Legion

By Sarah Robinson

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects tied to a burglary reported Thursday morning at an American Legion post.

The incident occurred at 3361 North Lumpkin Road between 11 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said they were called to the nonprofit veterans organization at 10:40 a.m. Thursday to investigate the break-in. It’s unclear whether anything was taken.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect descriptions were listed in the police report.

