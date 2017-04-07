Columbus police investigate break-in at American Legion

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects tied to a burglary reported Thursday morning at an American Legion post.
The incident occurred at 3361 North Lumpkin Road between 11 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Authorities said they were called to the nonprofit veterans organization at 10:40 a.m. Thursday to investigate the break-in. It’s unclear whether anything was taken.
No arrests have been made, and no suspect descriptions were listed in the police report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
