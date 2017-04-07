Columbus police: Woman shot ex-boyfriend’s friend while chasing her in car

A Columbus woman allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend’s friend while chasing her in a pink Cadillac, according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Monica Clark, 49, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case was bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus police were called to the 900 block of Flemming Avenue around 10 p.m. March 31 to check on a shooting victim.
They found a woman suffering from three gunshot wounds in her Oldsmobile, which authorities said had a shattered back window and multiple bullets homes in the roof. She was treated at Midtown Medical Center and released.
The victim told authorities she was driving along Martin Luther King Jr. in her Oldsmobile when she noticed her friend’s ex-girlfriend pink Cadillac suddenly appear in her rearview mirror. She heard gunshots and saw her back window shatter.
“(The victim) stated that she increased her speed, and she was for sure that she was being shot at,” the responding officer said. “(The victim) stated that the Cadillac swerved behind her and suddenly appeared on her driver’s side.”
Officers said that’s when she noticed Clark was driving the vehicle. About eight shots were fired into her car moments before the victim felt a burning sensation in her right arm and right wrist, according to police.
“She increased sped, approaching the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Brown Avenue,” the officer said. “(The victim) stated she continued driving on Milgen Road, all the way to Decatur Court. She stopped there on Flemming Avenue to call a male friend for help.”
Authorities said she asked her friend to find her, because she was lost. She called police after she noticed she was bleeding from two bullet holes in right arm.
“(The victim) stated that she was in fear of her life,” police said. “(The victim) further stated that she was familiar with Monica Clark, because she always harasses her male friend.”
Officials said multiple witnesses also identified Clark as the shooter. The responding officer remembered her from previous incidents. After recalling her address, he went to the suspect’s home with another officer.
She opened the door and immediately asked the officers what was wrong. She went on to say that she had been home all day sick with sickle cell, according to police.
Authorities said they noticed four shell casings in the pink Cadillac vehicle parked outside her home.
“Ms. Clark’s vehicle was warm to the touch, indicating that the vehicle had been driven recently,” the responding officer testified.
Police said they asked Clark for the firearm she allegedly used in the shooting, but she denied having or shooting any weapon. She was taken into custody at her home.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
