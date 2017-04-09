Boy reports being punched, stepped on by group

A Columbus boy flagged down a police car and told officers he was beaten by a group of black males near the Spring Fling taking place at the Columbus Civic Center
According to a police report, the 12-year-old boy told officers that around 9 p.m. Saturday he was “jumped” on by the group near a carnival parking lot.
He said he was punched in the back and knocked to the ground. His head was then stepped on.
He suffered an abrasion on his right elbow and told officers he had a pain in his head.
Police are investigating.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments