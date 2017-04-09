Crime

April 09, 2017 10:33 AM

Boy reports being punched, stepped on by group

By Larry Gierer

A Columbus boy flagged down a police car and told officers he was beaten by a group of black males near the Spring Fling taking place at the Columbus Civic Center

According to a police report, the 12-year-old boy told officers that around 9 p.m. Saturday he was “jumped” on by the group near a carnival parking lot.

He said he was punched in the back and knocked to the ground. His head was then stepped on.

He suffered an abrasion on his right elbow and told officers he had a pain in his head.

Police are investigating.

