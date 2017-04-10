Ex-workers plead to $900,000 fraud scheme at Columbus Regional Health

Two former Columbus Regional Health workers responsible for financial oversight colluded in using bank credit cards issued by the hospital for their personal use, together embezzling more than $900,000.
They pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud and tax evasion Monday in U.S. District Court.
Barbara McFerrin, 55, was Columbus Regional’s director of corporate finance from 2001 until May 2015, having first been hired in July 1991. Her accomplice in the scheme, Carol Jane Adcock, 57, was the accounts payable manager from June 2003 until November 2014, having been hired in June 1995.
In 2011, the health care company switched from using Visa credit cards issued by CB&T to cards provided BBVA Compass. McFerrin was to ensure all of the old cards were collected and destroyed.
Instead she and Adcock kept their CB&T cards and started using them for personal, unauthorized purchases, with McFerrin reviewing and approving those transactions and Adcock’s paying the bills from Columbus Regional accounts devoted to buying medical and other supplies.
Because financial oversight was among their duties, no one else detected the scheme, until a double payment in November 2014 caused an “accounting anomaly” that triggered an investigation by the company’s accounting department.
Its findings later were submitted to the FBI and IRS, which confirmed them, leading to federal felony charges.
Authorities said McFerrin from 2011 to 2014 embezzled $662,107, which included her using the CB&T account to pay her federal income taxes. Adcock over that period misappropriated $246,830, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Crawford Seals.
They were charged with income tax evasion because neither reported these illicit funds as income and paid the appropriate taxes. McFerrin for the year 2013 reported her income at $142,625 and paid $26,378 in taxes. Adcock for that year reported her income as $64,650 and paid $8,309, Seals said.
Judge Clay Land set their sentencing for 9:30 a.m. July 13. Each is free on $10,000 bond.
For wire fraud, each faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, plus paying restitution for the money they took. For tax evasion, they face up to five years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
