Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office informant, his wife sentenced in drug case

A Columbus husband and wife were sentenced Monday to federal prison in connection to a March 2013 drug bust at their home in the Rose Hill neighborhood.
Phillip F. Kernodle was sentenced to more than seven years for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and his wife, Natalie Kernodle, was sentenced to more than four years for conspiracy to falsify records in a federal investigation.
Phillip F. Kernodle was sentenced first, while his wife watched from the gallery with their two children. U.S. District Court Judge Clay Land appeared to wrestle with the decisions because of the age of the youngest child, who is a high school junior. The oldest son is 20, is on disability and lives at home, according to testimony.
At one point during Natalie Kernodle’s sentencing, Land called the paternal grandmother to the front to talk about how the youngest child would be cared for.
“I am not even going to ask you to put your name on the record,” Land said.
The grandmother then described a well-behaved straight-A student who is involved in many school activities and holds a part-time job.
“I don’t know how she does it all,” the grandmother said. “... I will do anything I can to help her in any way I can.”
Natalie Kernodle’s attorney, Assistant Federal Defender Michael N. Simpkins, was trying to make a case to allow his client to report to prison in 2018 after the daughter graduates. Natalie Kernodle said she has not failed a drug test since her indictment in October 2015.
Just before ordering Natalie Kernodle to report to prison at the end of May, the judged honed in on the fact that two drugs arrests in 2013 had been made in the home where the children were living. In addition to the drugs, multiple guns were also found.
“There seems to have been little consideration for a crime-free environment in the preceding years,” Land said.
Twice in 2013, the Kernodle’s home was raided and methamphetamine and prescription pills were found. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made the first arrest on Jan. 15, 2013. Phillip F. Kernodle agreed to serve as an informant for the sheriff’s office and the case was never prosecuted.
On March 15, 2013, Columbus Police raided the Kernodle home after a sting operation. Again, methamphetamine and prescription pills were found. In the aftermath of that bust, Natalie Kernodle produced fake letters she claimed were from those whose names were on the pill bottles that were found in the raid.
The letters claimed that the Kernodles were managing their medicines and the people would come to their home to take them.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia took the case in October 2015. Both Kernodles were indicted. The fake letters what led to Natalie Kernodle’s conviction for conspiracy to falsify records in a federal investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Crawford Seals called the fake letters “ridiculous” during Monday’s hearing.
Phillip F. Kernodle’s attorney, William Kendrick, claimed that his client was working for the sheriff’s office as an informant when the police arrested him.
“The only way to get legitimate information is to be in the game,” Kendrick said.
