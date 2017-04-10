School resource officer killed in crash

A 61-year-old man who was a school resource officer at The Calhoun School in Lowndes County, Ala. was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday.
According to an official report, Levy Pettway of Lowndesboro, Ala. was also a reserve deputy for the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
The 2001 Ford Crown Victoria Pettway was driving left the road and struck several trees.
He was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash occurred on Alabama 21 just outside the Haynesvillew city limits.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments