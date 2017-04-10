Crime

April 10, 2017 7:27 PM

School resource officer killed in crash

By Larry Gierer

A 61-year-old man who was a school resource officer at The Calhoun School in Lowndes County, Ala. was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday.

According to an official report, Levy Pettway of Lowndesboro, Ala. was also a reserve deputy for the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2001 Ford Crown Victoria Pettway was driving left the road and struck several trees.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash occurred on Alabama 21 just outside the Haynesvillew city limits.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Comments

