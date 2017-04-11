Crime

April 11, 2017 10:45 AM

Teen on bicycle collides with vehicle

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A teen was flown from LaGrange, Ga. to a hospital in Atlanta following a collision with a vehicle.

According to a police report, the 13-year-old juvenile was riding a bicycle when around 4:43 p.m. Monday it collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Colquitt Street at McGregor Street.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the driver of a vehicle who had called Troup County 911 after the bicycle struck the passenger side of the car.

LaGrange police are continuing the investigation.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder in 32nd Avenue shooting

Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder in 32nd Avenue shooting 0:58

Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder in 32nd Avenue shooting

Columbus Recorder's Court: Man pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation on children 1:16

Columbus Recorder's Court: Man pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation on children
Attorney for suspect in fatal Wilson Homes says client acted in self defense 2:25

Attorney for suspect in fatal Wilson Homes says client acted in self defense

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos