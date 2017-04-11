Teen on bicycle collides with vehicle

A teen was flown from LaGrange, Ga. to a hospital in Atlanta following a collision with a vehicle.
According to a police report, the 13-year-old juvenile was riding a bicycle when around 4:43 p.m. Monday it collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Colquitt Street at McGregor Street.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the driver of a vehicle who had called Troup County 911 after the bicycle struck the passenger side of the car.
LaGrange police are continuing the investigation.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
