Crime

April 11, 2017 2:04 PM

Police: CSU student arrested on campus after handgun found

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A Columbus State University student was arrested on campus Monday morning after authorities found a 9mm handgun in his possession, according to a police report.

Kameron Terrell Hughes, 24, was arrested at 10:12 a.m. Monday and charged with disorderly conduct, possession of drug-related objects and weapon in a school safety zone. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail, but he was later released on bonds totaling $3,000.

A CSU officer said he was called to a dorm at 4225 University Ave. around 9:36 a.m. Monday to check on a reported fight. When he arrived to the area, he heard yelling from outside of a room.

Police allegedly found Hughes yelling at a woman. He had punched holes in the wall of his room, according to an arrest report.

During the investigation, police allegedly located a 9mm handgun and two marijuana grinders in Hughes’ possession. No further details were released.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Comments

