Police: CSU student arrested on campus after handgun found

A Columbus State University student was arrested on campus Monday morning after authorities found a 9mm handgun in his possession, according to a police report.
Kameron Terrell Hughes, 24, was arrested at 10:12 a.m. Monday and charged with disorderly conduct, possession of drug-related objects and weapon in a school safety zone. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail, but he was later released on bonds totaling $3,000.
A CSU officer said he was called to a dorm at 4225 University Ave. around 9:36 a.m. Monday to check on a reported fight. When he arrived to the area, he heard yelling from outside of a room.
Police allegedly found Hughes yelling at a woman. He had punched holes in the wall of his room, according to an arrest report.
During the investigation, police allegedly located a 9mm handgun and two marijuana grinders in Hughes’ possession. No further details were released.
