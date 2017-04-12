Crime

Man charged with shooting at occupied residence

By Larry Gierer

A 26-year-old Auburn, Ala., man has been arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

According to a official report, police in Auburn say Eric T. Williams fired a gun at a residence in the 400 block of Lee Road 57.

Police say Williams did this Tuesday around 2:20 p.m.

Minutes later, Williams was arrested. Further investigation found that Williams was acquainted with an individual at the residence and that there was a prior altercation between them.

There were no injuries.

There was minor damage to residence.

Williams was taken to Lee County Jail.

