Crime

April 12, 2017 11:08 AM

Columbus man, 41, faces sexual battery charge

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A Columbus man was arrested late Tuesday following a reported sexual battery incident near 12th Avenue, authorities said.

Gregory Otis Crockett, 41, was taken into custody at 11:45 p.m. and charged with sexual battery. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Columbus police said they were called to the scene at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check. No additional details concerning the incident were immediately released.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder in 32nd Avenue shooting

Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder in 32nd Avenue shooting 0:58

Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder in 32nd Avenue shooting

Columbus Recorder's Court: Man pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation on children 1:16

Columbus Recorder's Court: Man pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation on children
Attorney for suspect in fatal Wilson Homes says client acted in self defense 2:25

Attorney for suspect in fatal Wilson Homes says client acted in self defense

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos