Columbus man, 41, faces sexual battery charge

A Columbus man was arrested late Tuesday following a reported sexual battery incident near 12th Avenue, authorities said.
Gregory Otis Crockett, 41, was taken into custody at 11:45 p.m. and charged with sexual battery. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police said they were called to the scene at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check. No additional details concerning the incident were immediately released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
