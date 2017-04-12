Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster

Club Majestic, the site of a fatal Columbus shooting, will soon be no more. The city is scheduled to demolish the building at 2200 Cusseta Road on April 17 at 2 p.m. Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and Columbus Council shut down Club Majestic in 2013 after the fatal shooting of Charles Foster. At the time, they described the property as public nuisance due to constant reports of violence and criminal activity.
Mike HaskeyThe Ledger-Enquirer
Dondre Tyre Hill, 26, pleaded not guilty Friday in Columbus Recorder's Court to murder and weapon possession charges stemming from the Jan. 5 shooting on 32nd Avenue in Columbus that killed 22-year-old Dominique Horton.