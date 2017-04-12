Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster

Club Majestic, the site of a fatal Columbus shooting, will soon be no more. The city is scheduled to demolish the building at 2200 Cusseta Road on April 17 at 2 p.m. Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and Columbus Council shut down Club Majestic in 2013 after the fatal shooting of Charles Foster. At the time, they described the property as public nuisance due to constant reports of violence and criminal activity.