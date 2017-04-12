Opelika police search for suspect in identity theft case at Ashley HomeStore

Opelika police are searching for the man accused of using another person’s identity to create a fraudulent account at the Ashley HomeStore.
Authorities released a surveillance photo Tuesday afternoon showing the suspect who allegedly used the account on Feb. 10 to purchase several pieces of furniture at 2401 Interstate Drive. The items were picked up from the distribution center in Phenix City, according to a release.
Police said he also tried to open a line of store credit at Kohl’s, Ulta and Target.
The suspect was described as a black man who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He appears to be between 20 and 25 years old, according to a news release.
He has short hair with a goatee. He was dressed in all black clothing with a white shirt underneath and brown boots, officials said.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers can remain anonymous.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments