Two men suffer injuries after armed robbery in LaGrange

Two men were attacked and robbed late Monday at the intersection of Park Avenue and Swanson Street, according to a news release from the LaGrange Police Department.
The victims, ages 18 and 20, were treated at Well Star Medical Center and released.
Authorities said they were called a parking lot at Panther Way and Vernon Road around 9:51 p.m. Monday to investigate a reported fight and robbery. The responding officers weren’t able to locate anyone on the scene when they arrived.
About 15 minutes later, officers were called to the hospital to speak with the victims about the incident. They told authorities they were sitting in a parked car at that location when two black men they didn’t know pulled up behind them in a vehicle.
A masked suspect exited the vehicle and confronted the victims with a handgun. One of the victim’s key and wallet was stolen.
