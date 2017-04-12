Burglars spend hours inside downtown French bakery; take TVs and champagne

Columbus Police are investigating an odd break-in of a popular downtown French bakery, authorities said on Wednesday.

Burglars broke into My Boulánge Bakery & Cafe last Wednesday and apparently spent several hours in the business located on 12th Street before leaving with three large-screen televisions and a bottle of champagne.

The value of what was taken was nearly $4,000, said owner Mary Brown.

The infrared security camera footage shows the burglars entering the business that was closed at the time after 11 p.m. on April 5. They exited sometime before 3 a.m. the next morning.

The business had been closed the entire day April 5 because of the storms forecast for Columbus, Brown said.

“They were nice robbers,” Brown said. “They didn’t destroy anything. They took the televisions and one bottle of wine. It was crazy.”

The three televisions were mounted on the walls inside the business, which opened late last year.

The security video shows the two suspects appear to be black males, one of them considerably taller than the other.

Brown filed a police report on April 6 after the first employees to work the morning shift arrived and realized something was amiss.

“I really want to catch them,” Brown said. “I want to know who they are.”

If you have any information on this crime, please call Det. Delante Odom at 706 225-4307.