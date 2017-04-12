Woman killed in two-vehicle crash

A 22-year-old woman was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash.
According to an official report, Sara Jane Popwell of Verbena, Ala. died when her 2003 Toyota 4Runner collided with a 2009 Dodge Ram.
The crash occurred in Autauga County around 8:25 a.m. It was at Autauga County 59 near the intersection of Autauga County 62.
Popwell, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Dodge was transported to a hospital.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating to determine the cause.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581
