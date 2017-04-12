Crime

April 12, 2017 6:39 PM

Man accused of firing gun near Twin Chapel Drive

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

A Fortson man was taken into custody Tuesday after a shot was fired near Twin Chapel Drive during a dispute with another man, Columbus police said.

Robert Turner, 52, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime or attempt to commit certain crimes and discharging a gun or pistol near a public highway or street. Turner was held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. hearing Thursday in Recorder’s Court.

Police were called to a home in the 8000 block of Twin Chapel Drive about 6:15 p.m. to check on a man with a gun. Turner is accused of firing a gun near another man during a dispute outside the home.

No one was injured during the shooting. The additional charge of discharging a weapon near the public highway or street stems from the gunfire near Twin Chapel Drive. Turner was taken into custody at 7 p.m. at a house nearby.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster

Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster 2:07

Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster
Burglars spend several hours inside downtown French bakery 0:24

Burglars spend several hours inside downtown French bakery
Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder in 32nd Avenue shooting 0:58

Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder in 32nd Avenue shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos