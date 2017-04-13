Two students charged after allegedly striking boy at Richards Middle School

Two male students were arrested after allegedly striking a classmate during an altercation at Richards Middle School that was caught on camera, authorities said.
Both students were taken into custody on a battery charge before being released to the school staff, according to a Columbus police report released Thursday morning.
An officer said he was conducting a traffic stop on a driver near 12th Avenue around 7 p.m. March 30 when she informed him about a school incident at 2892 Edgewood Road. She said her son was hit in the face multiple times at Richards Middle School around 4 p.m. that day.
Police followed up with her son, who is a student at the school. He said a classmate spread a rumor about him. That student heard that the victim then spread a rumor about him, so he confronted the victim.
That’s when the student allegedly punched the victim’s left cheek and throat. The victim told authorities he was standing in a relaxed position with his hands in this pockets at the time.
The victim said his attacker’s friend then hit him in the left eye for no apparent reason, leaving him with a swollen jaw and eye.
On March 31, the officer went to Richards Middle School to continue the investigation. He received a video from the school he said showed the incident. Police said the video confirms that the victim didn’t strike anyone during the dispute.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
