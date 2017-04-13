Police arrest second suspect wounded in drug house shooting that killed teen

One of the four people wounded in the 10th Street shooting that also killed a Columbus teen was charged Wednesday morning with possession of the drugs found on the crime scene.
Dwayne Rashon Barnes, 43, pleaded not guilty in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Thursday morning to possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Barnes’ arrest comes after 29-year-old James Maurice Dawson, who was shot during the Dec. 28 incident, pleaded not guilty to the same drug charges on Jan. 13. Officials have issued drug warrants for three others whose names they declined to release in court Thursday morning.
Columbus Police Sgt. Mike Dahnke said the homicide division responded to 2914 10 St. on Dec. 28 to investigate the shooting of five people. They found 19-year-old Jamal Alexander dead behind Apartment C around 6:58 p.m.
Dahnke said Dawson, Barnes and the two other surviving gunshot wound victims were at the Midtown Medical Center when he arrived on the scene. They refused to give a statement to police at the time.
Investigators said they later determined that the group was wounded during a gunfight at Apartment C, which is “known to be a distribution house for illegal narcotics.”
In the kitchen of that apartment, police collected four oxycodone pills, 33.9 grams of cocaine (street value of $3,300) and 550 grams of marijuana (street value of $5,500). The marijuana was found in two jars that were dusted for prints, Dahnke testified.
Police also located four oxycodone pills.
Dahnke said drug warrants were issued for Dawson on Jan. 11 after officials determined that he left the fingerprints discovered on the scene. Records also indicated that Dawson and another individual were named on the lease of that apartment.
Barnes was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on outstanding warrants related to the incident. No additional details about Barnes’ allegedly involvement were given.
As of Thursday morning, no one has been charged in Alexander’s death.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments