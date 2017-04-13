Suspect locks police outside house while holding two women inside

A man accused of locking police outside a house while holding two women inside was taken into custody Thursday morning on Walker Street, Columbus police said.
William Powell, 36, was charged with one count each of battery, false imprisonment and obstruction of a law enforcement officer after his 7:30 a.m. arrest in the 2900 block of Walker Street. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and held without bond for a 9 a.m. Saturday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
At the house, police said the suspect and his baby’s mother were involved in a physical altercation before the woman was struck in the head. Police said the suspect refused to let the woman and her sister leave the residence.
After police arrived, the man refused to open the door for police and struggled with officers after he was taken into custody.
