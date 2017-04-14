Three men beat resident during home invasion at Gentian Boulevard apartment

A Columbus man was left with head and neck injuries after being attacked late Thursday during a home invasion at Greenhill Apartments, authorities said.
The victim, who was covered in blood on the scene, was treated at Midtown Medical Center and released.
Columbus police were called to Greenhill Apartments at 3528 Gentian Boulevard around 9:55 p.m. Thursday to investigate an assault. The apartment complex is between Columbus State University’s main campus and Cooper Creek Park.
Responding officers spoke to a woman who said three strangers attacked the victim in the apartment.
She said someone knocked on the door and she answered. That’s when the suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun, pushed their way into the home and asked for the victim by name.
According to the report, two of the men grabbed him and began punching him while the third suspect aimed a gun at him. The victim reached for the weapon and a struggle ensued between him and the armed suspect, officials said.
The other two suspects then throw him to the ground and continued to attack him, causing him to lose conscious for a moment. The suspects left without stealing anything. The victim and witness said they don’t know the men or the reason behind the attack.
Police were investigating further when they allegedly found a scale and 2.2 grams of marijuana in the woman’s possession. The victim told authorities he used to sell marijuana but hasn’t done so for a year, according to the report.
The woman was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.
