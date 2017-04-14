Police investigate armed robbery on Martin Luther King Boulevard Jr.

Columbus police are searching for any possible suspects tied to the armed robbery that occurred Thursday morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
A police report states that a weapon was used during the 9 a.m. incident, but no one was injured.
A Columbus police officer said he was called to the jail lobby at the Muscogee County Jail’s lobby to meet with a deputy about the incident. The deputy said the victim reported the incident to him.
Columbus police are investigating the case. No arrests have been made.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
