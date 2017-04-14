Crime

Auburn police: Car thief caught as he leaves jail

Police in Auburn, Ala., say they caught a car thief Thursday – as soon as he got out of jail.

They arrested 19-year-old Quanderious Lajohn Phillips for first-degree property theft as he left the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

Phillips is charged in the theft of a 1998 Honda Accord outside a convenience store in the 1500 block of South College Street on Jan. 15, when the car’s owner was inside the business.

After security cameras recorded Phillips driving away in the stolen car, police and sheriff’s investigators in Montgomery helped identify him from the video, officers said.

Phillips is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

