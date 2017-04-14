Car show to benefit “Pineland,” Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its eighth annual car show to benefit the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home “Pineland.”
From 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday on May 6, the event is held at 4481 Roanoke Road in LaGrange. The event has helped raise thousands of dollars to benefit “Pineland” over the years.
More than 100 entries are expected for the event. Any car, truck or motorcycle may enter the car show for $20 on the day of the event. Preregistration is available for $15.
There is no cost to attend the event which also has food and venders, a 50-50 raffle and an auction.
For more information on the car show, call Charles Nixon 706-883-1616.
Comments