April 14, 2017 4:24 PM

Columbus police searching for missing 33-year-old woman

By Ben Wright

The Columbus Police Department is looking for Dikeuia Paris, a woman who hasn’t been see since April 9 at the Waffle House in Troup County.

The family of Paris feels she may possibly be in some danger . Paris was last seen wearing blue/green plaid yoga type pants and a dark colored t-shirt with the logo “ARMY” on the front.

Paris of Columbus was at the restaurant off of exit 42 on Interstate 185. Traveling on foot, she may be headed to the Atlanta area.

Anyone with information on her location should contact local law enforcement and the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3231 or Sgt. A. Chesser with the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

