Phenix City police seek ID on Phenix Girard Bank robbery suspect

The Phenix City Police Department is seeking identity of a bank robbery suspect who was captured on surveillance photos Friday during a holdup at Phenix Girard Bank.
Police said a man entered the 13th Street business at 10:18 a.m. and handed the teller a threatening note demanding cash . No weapon was seen during the holdup. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the man fled on foot and may have entered a small black or blue four-door car.
The vehicle was last seen traveling on east on 13th Street. No other details were available on the vehicle.
The suspect was described as a white male with a beard. He was wearing a blue shirt and white pants. He also was wearing glasses.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the robbery should call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2836.
