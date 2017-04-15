Seale, Ala., man was struck and killed on Alabama 26

A Seale, Ala., man is dead after authorities said the pedestrian was lying on Alabama 26 before a car hit him.
Eddie James Woods, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 11:50 p.m. Friday single-vehicle crash.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Woods was struck by a 2015 Nissan Altima as he lay in the roadway near the intersection of U.S. 431. The driver of the car wasn’t injured and remained at the scene.
No other details of the crash were available. The death remains under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.
