Two charged with drug possession after traffic stop on 39th Street

Two men face drug charges after the vehicle they were riding was stopped Friday afternoon by the Special Operations Unit at 39th Street and Veterans Parkway.
Allen Woodie Dunn, 40, was charged with marijuana possession while Johnerson Alexander Adams, 24, faces one count of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. A Recorder’s Court hearing is set for Dunn and Adams , both of Columbus, at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
In a report, police said Adams fled on foot after a 1999 Honda CRV driven by Dunn was stopped. Adams is accused of tossing a bag of meth while he was fleeing and marijuana was found in the rear floor board of the vehicle.
Comments