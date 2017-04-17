Police: Columbus teen arrested after stealing food from group home

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly stealing food and juice from the Guardian Home of Hope at 4290 Valley Crest Drive, according to Columbus police.
The teen, who lives in a separate group home, was taken into custody on the scene at 5 p.m. Sunday and charged with first-degree burglary. He was transported to the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center for a 2 p.m. Monday hearing in Juvenile Court.
An officer was called to the Guardian Home of Hope around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate a burglary. Located at 4290 Valley Crest Drive, the group home serves girls from 12 to 18 years old.
On the scene, an employee reported that one or more people unlawfully entered the building through an unlocked window earlier that day between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The kitchen and bedrooms were ransacked, leaving three bedroom doors and an alarm panel damaged. Several food items and a large container of apple juice were stolen, authorities said.
According to police, the suspect was seen walking along Valley Crest Drive around 5 p.m. with a large container of apple juice. The officer said he questioned him about the juice, and the teen admitted to burglarizing the group home.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
