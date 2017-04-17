Police investigate Circle K armed robbery on Macon Road

Authorities are searching for any possible suspects tied to an armed robbery that occurred early Monday at the Circle K at 4410 Macon Road.
A police report lists a gun as the weapon used during the 3:45 a.m. incident, but officials have yet to clarify whether anyone was harmed.
A Columbus police officer was called to the gas station around 3:55 a.m. to investigate the armed robbery, but no arrests have been made. No suspect descriptions were provided in the report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
