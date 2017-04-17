Crime

April 17, 2017 11:33 AM

Driver robs man at gunpoint on Opelika roadway

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Opelika police are trying to identify the gunman involved in Saturday’s robbery in the 500 block of South Fourth Street.

Authorities said a man was standing near the roadway when a white Chevrolet of a newer model pulled up beside him. He walked to the car, and the driver pointed a firearm at him and demanded money.

The victim handed over an unknown amount of cash. The motorist, who was described as a man with braids, fled the area and headed north.

No one was injured, officials confirmed.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigation Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers can remain anonymous.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

