Alabama man dies in weekend kayak accident

A 64-year-old man died in a weekend kayak accident.
According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Michael Lawrence Williams of Alabaster, Ala. was killed Sunday when he became displaced from the kayak he was operating on Catoma Creek in Gunter Hill Park in Montgomery, Ala.
Williams was wearing a personal flotation device.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No cause of death was given.
Alabama State Troopers from the Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments