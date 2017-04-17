Crime

April 17, 2017 1:15 PM

Alabama man dies in weekend kayak accident

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A 64-year-old man died in a weekend kayak accident.

According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Michael Lawrence Williams of Alabaster, Ala. was killed Sunday when he became displaced from the kayak he was operating on Catoma Creek in Gunter Hill Park in Montgomery, Ala.

Williams was wearing a personal flotation device.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death was given.

Alabama State Troopers from the Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin

Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin 2:33

Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin

Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster 2:07

Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster
Burglars spend several hours inside downtown French bakery 0:24

Burglars spend several hours inside downtown French bakery

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos