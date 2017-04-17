Police chase ends with car crashing into truck, 2 trees in Lakebottom area

Two young Columbus women were arrested early Friday after allegedly being involved in a police chase that ended with a crash in the area of Lakebottom Park, officials said.
The passengers in the fleeing vehicle were identified as 28-year-old Shandrieka Monique Thompson and a 15-year-old girl. They were apprehended at the wreck scene on Peabody Avenue and charged with obstruction of an officer.
Thompson, who was also charged with possession of marijuana, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail. She was released on bond by Monday afternoon.
A Columbus police officer said she was patrolling the area of Brown Avenue and Wynnton Road around 3 a.m. Friday when she saw a silver 2008 Saturn Aura with no tag light and a paper tag. She initiated a traffic stop.
According to a report, the woman driving the vehicle didn’t stop. She tried to negotiate a curve, but the Aura left the roadway and side-swiped a large tree in the front yard of a residence in 1400 block of Peacock Avenue. She continued in the same direction, striking a 2001 Ford Ranger and small tree before stopping, according to police.
The Ford was parked and unoccupied at the time, officials confirmed.
Authorities said the occupants in the Aura then fled on foot. The passengers were arrested after trying to hide behind the Ford Ranger, according to the report.
Officials said the passengers admitted to hiding from police after being told to stop fleeing. Thompson allegedly also admitted to being in possession of small amount of marijauana with a street value of $5, according to the report.
The suspects gave the name of a woman who they identified as the driver. It’s unclear at this time if warrants have been issued for that individual, but officials classified the incident as a hit-and run wreck.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
