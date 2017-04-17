Crime

April 17, 2017 7:30 PM

Suspect in Winn-Dixie shooting arrested

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A fourth arrest has been made in connection with a March 22 shooting in a Eufaula, Ala. Winn- Dixie parking lot.

Emmett Thomas, 21 of Georgetown, Ga, was arrested Monday morning and charged with attempted murder and discharging a weapon into an unoccupied vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation and more charges are anticipated

Police responded to the Winn-Dixie at 1055 South Eufaula Avenue around 5:15 p.m. March 22 after shots were fired in the parking lot. On the scene, officers found the victim who was transported to a Dothan, Ala. hospital.

He was later released.

Three vehicles were damaged in the shooting.

Previously arrested in connection with the shooting are: George James Warren, 28, of Eufaula who was charged with hindering prosecution 1st degree; Mary Jean Smith, 53, of Eufaula who was charged with hindering prosecution 1st degree; and James Antonio Davis, 31, of Eufaula who was charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin

Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin 2:33

Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin

Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster 2:07

Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster
Burglars spend several hours inside downtown French bakery 0:24

Burglars spend several hours inside downtown French bakery

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos