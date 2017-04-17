Suspect in Winn-Dixie shooting arrested

A fourth arrest has been made in connection with a March 22 shooting in a Eufaula, Ala. Winn- Dixie parking lot.
Emmett Thomas, 21 of Georgetown, Ga, was arrested Monday morning and charged with attempted murder and discharging a weapon into an unoccupied vehicle.
The incident remains under investigation and more charges are anticipated
Police responded to the Winn-Dixie at 1055 South Eufaula Avenue around 5:15 p.m. March 22 after shots were fired in the parking lot. On the scene, officers found the victim who was transported to a Dothan, Ala. hospital.
He was later released.
Three vehicles were damaged in the shooting.
Previously arrested in connection with the shooting are: George James Warren, 28, of Eufaula who was charged with hindering prosecution 1st degree; Mary Jean Smith, 53, of Eufaula who was charged with hindering prosecution 1st degree; and James Antonio Davis, 31, of Eufaula who was charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.
