Shooting at Elizabeth Canty Apartments leaves two wounded

Two men were shot Monday night at Elizabeth Canty Apartments at 1900 Cusseta Road, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
The current condition of the men injured during the 8:18 p.m. incident has yet to be released.
Columbus police said they were called to Building 303 of the apartment complex at 1900 Cusseta Road to investigate the shooting. EMS and patrol units also responded to the scene.
More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.
