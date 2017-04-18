Crime

April 18, 2017 12:05 PM

Police: Phenix City man found with $1,400 worth of cocaine during traffic stop

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A Phenix City man was arrested Monday afternoon after police found $1,400 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop at the corner of Veterans Parkway and Fourth Street, Columbus police said.

Zachran Tabares McCauley, 33, was arrested on the scene at 5:40 p.m. and charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

The officers who conducted the 5 p.m. traffic stop said they found 14 grams of cocaine (street value of $1,400), .5 grams of marijuana (street value of $5), one digital scale, one glass smoking device and multiple small plastic bags.

No additional information about the incident was immediately released.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin

Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin 2:33

Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin

Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster 2:07

Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster
Burglars spend several hours inside downtown French bakery 0:24

Burglars spend several hours inside downtown French bakery

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos