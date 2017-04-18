Police: Phenix City man found with $1,400 worth of cocaine during traffic stop

A Phenix City man was arrested Monday afternoon after police found $1,400 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop at the corner of Veterans Parkway and Fourth Street, Columbus police said.
Zachran Tabares McCauley, 33, was arrested on the scene at 5:40 p.m. and charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
The officers who conducted the 5 p.m. traffic stop said they found 14 grams of cocaine (street value of $1,400), .5 grams of marijuana (street value of $5), one digital scale, one glass smoking device and multiple small plastic bags.
No additional information about the incident was immediately released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
