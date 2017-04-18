Man, woman charged with burglary attempt at downtown Columbus business

A homeless man and Phenix City woman were arrested early Tuesday in connection with a burglary attempt at a loan agency in downtown Columbus, authorities said.
Jonathan Lester Browning, 26, and Sandy Marie Lee, 32, were charged with criminal attempt burglary and loitering following the incident at the Cook Finance Company at 1348 Broadway. They were booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 8 a.m. Wednesday in Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police officer were called to the business around 3:11 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a burglary. After further investigation, Browning and Lee were arrested on the scene at 3:30 a.m.
Browning was also charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug-related objects. In the report, officials didn’t list the amount of drugs, but they said a pipe was found.
No further details concerning the incident were released.
