Columbus man, 35, faces child molestation charge

A Columbus man was arrested Saturday night on an outstanding warrant for child molestation, authorities said.
Courtney Albert Thomas, who also faces unrelated theft and drug charges, was taken into custody on Armour Road at 8 p.m. Saturday. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Columbus police have yet to release details concerning the reported child molestation incident 35-year-old Thomas was allegedly involved in. He appeared in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning to face the charge, but his preliminary hearing was continued until 2 p.m. Wednesday.
More details will be provided as soon as they become available.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
