Crime

April 18, 2017 2:41 PM

Columbus man, 35, faces child molestation charge

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A Columbus man was arrested Saturday night on an outstanding warrant for child molestation, authorities said.

Courtney Albert Thomas, who also faces unrelated theft and drug charges, was taken into custody on Armour Road at 8 p.m. Saturday. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Columbus police have yet to release details concerning the reported child molestation incident 35-year-old Thomas was allegedly involved in. He appeared in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning to face the charge, but his preliminary hearing was continued until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

More details will be provided as soon as they become available.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex

Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex 0:40

Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex
Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin 2:33

Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin

Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster 2:07

Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos